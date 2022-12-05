UPDATE: Dalyn Thomas has been found

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – UPDATE: Dalyn Thomas has been found.

Columbus police are looking for a teenager after being contacted by the school district. And his family is also asking for help finding him.

A spokesman for the Columbus Police Department says the Columbus Municipal School District contacted police about two students who have been absent for an extended period of time.

One of the students has been located. The family of the other student, 14-year-old Dalyn Thomas told WCBI he was last seen Saturday. Family members said he is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 218 pounds.

If you know where Dalyn Thomas is, contact the Columbus Police Department.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter