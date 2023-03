OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police reported on social media that J’Kylen was found safe.

Oxford police need your help to find a missing teen.

16-year-old J’kylen Jones of Oxford hasn’t been seen Friday, March 3.

If you know where J’Kylen is or have any information about his disappearance, call the Oxford Police Department at (662)232-2400.

