UPDATE: LCSO says missing teen has been found

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – UPDATE: Lowndes County deputies reported that Jazmin McDonald had been found.

Lowndes County deputies are searching for a missing teenager and her foster father.

16-year-old Jazmin McDonald was last seen Sunday night at about 11 p.m. in the Columbus Air Force Base area.

She’s about 5 feet three inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She was born without a left hand.

McDonald was last seen wearing an oversized t-shirt and white shorts.

Investigators believe she is with 41-year-old Clarence Stockman. He was last seen with McDonald.

He’s 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He also has several tattoos on his shoulder and back.

Deputies said it appears someone picked them up, as the family vehicle is not missing.

If you know where they are, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or use the P3 Tips app.

