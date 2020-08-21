Update on Oktibbeha County apartment shooting

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies continue to investigate an apartment complex shooting.
The gunfire happened Thursday at Aspen Heights on Blackjack Road.
Sheriff Steve Gladney tells WCBI that deputies were originally called about someone trying to get into an apartment.
Gladney believes the shooting could be a domestic situation.
The male gunshot victim underwent surgery at North Mississippi Medical Center and continues to recover.
No arrest has been made and the incident remains under investigation.