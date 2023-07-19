Update on system-wide layoffs, reassignments at NMHS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – An update tonight on the system-wide layoffs and reassignments within the North Mississippi Health Services.

In a letter this morning from NMHS President and CEO Shane Spees, he wrote that all employees have been notified of their employment status.

He called the changes necessary, as part of what is being branded the NMHS Redesign. The healthcare group announced the major changes one week ago in writing, as many of their employees were finding pink slips.

Some workers may still be reassigned if they meet the qualifications and are selected by a hiring manager. That transition should be complete by the middle of next week.

NMHS said it plans no further comment.

