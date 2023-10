UPDATE: Oxford police report Brandon Sawyer has been found

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – UPDATE: Oxford police report Brandon Sawyer has been found.

A man reported missing out of Oxford has been located.

Canadian citizen, Brandon Sawyer, had last been seen on Sunday, October 8.

Late this afternoon, Oxford Police tweeted out that he had been located.

OPD thanks everyone who provided tips and shared their post.

