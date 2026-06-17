UPDATE: person who died in Columbus car crash has been identified
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the person who died in a car crash in Columbus Tuesday night.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified them as 21-year-old Christopher Austin Bankhead.
Merchant says Bankhead was a front-seat passenger in the Honda Accord that crashed on Alabama Street near Browder Street.
Columbus Police say the incident began as a traffic stop, but before the stop was complete, the driver reportedly sped away, crashing a short distance away.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.