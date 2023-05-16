WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – UPDATE: West Point police report teen was safely located. (05/17/2023)

West Point police need your help locating a missing teenager.

15-year-old Jason Andrew Sanders was last seen leaving his house Monday night around 8:30 in West Point.

Police believed Sanders may be around Cottrell Street, South Gate off of Industrial Access Road, or Churchill Road near Cromwell Street since he has friends who live in those areas.

He was last known to be wearing light blue basketball shorts with a white stripe down the sides, West Point Greenwave t-shirt, black tennis shoes, and eyeglasses.

Sanders is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has green eyes and dark brown hair.

If you know where Sanders is or have any information, call the West Point Police Department at (662)494-1244 or dial 911.

