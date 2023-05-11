Updated financial aid numbers for march tornado victims were released

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Updated numbers on the amount of federal aid March tornado survivors have received were released Thursday morning.

Federal support for the March 24 tornado outbreak stands at more than $23.3 million.

FEMA assistance to eligible victims is at least $9 million.

The Small Business Administration stands at more than $14 million in loans approved.

Tornado victims have until May 25 to apply for assistance.

Disaster recovery centers in Winona and Amory remain open for any questions or to help people apply.

