UPS Store donates new books to middle school in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – 11 cases of new books were donated to Partnership Middle School in Starkville.

The UPS Store in Starkville made this generous donation through its participation with its corporate partnership, Toys for Tots.

Funds were raised during their 2021 holiday season.

They hope their partnership with the school will continue to impact the community.

“We’re super excited and fortunate to be working with Mr. Buchanan on this project. We as a partnership and the school district as a whole we believe in literacy and promoting literacy amongst our young people,” said Jorine Neal, Principal at Partnership Middle School. “And we’re excited to share these books with them and put a book in every child’s hand.”

David Buchanan, the owner of the UPS stores in Starkville and Columbus, individually picked out the books that were donated.

