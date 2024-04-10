USA Today names Starkville ‘Best Small Town in the South’

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – USA Today named Starkville the Best Small Town in the South.

Travel experts nominated Starkville and 19 other towns to the list.

After four weeks of voting, Starkville came out on top.

The cities were judged on various categories, including relaxing getaways, cultural immersion, outdoor adventures, and culinary delights.

All of the towns in the competition, which stretched from West Virginia to Louisiana, had populations of less than 25,000 people.

See the entire list of rankings 1-10: 10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-small-town-in-the-south-2024

