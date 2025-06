UTV crash in Artesia claims the life of a young man

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A young man died after a UTV crashed in Artesia this afternoon.

The one vehicle accident happened on Roberts Street just after 2:30 pm.

Witnesses, volunteer firefighters, deputies, and EMS tried to save him right after the crash.

Lowndes County deputies are investigating the UTV.

The person’s name has not been officially released at this time.

