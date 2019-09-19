Vaping & e-cigarettes

Radar picks up huge swarm of dragonflies in parts of southeast U.S.
The National Weather Service radar showed the large blob extending from Virginia to North Carolina
1H ago
Another vaping-related death reported; illnesses top 500 nationwide
The Food and Drug Administration revealed that its criminal investigations unit started tracking leads early on
updated 59M ago
Nike drops Antonio Brown after rape allegations
“Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” a spokesperson from the company told CBS Boston
2H ago
Brothers with their own candle company give back
Collin, Ryan and Austin Gill decided to start a candle company in order to make some pocket money. But they’ve decided to give back
2H ago
CBS News goes inside Syrian refugee camp filled with ISIS supporters
CBS News spoke to women inside the camp who said they came to the camp to live under Islamic law
2H ago
More than 1,000 rescued after Imelda hits Texas with flooding
Winnie, Texas, was one of the hardest-hit areas during Hurricane Harvey
2H ago
Amazon promises to use only renewable energy in 10 years
Company has been under pressure from employees to get off fossil fuels and cut ties with extraction companies
3H ago
Which businesses are closing for Friday’s climate strike?
Lush, Patagonia and Ben & Jerry’s are closing locations, while others are shutting offices or offering paid time off
3H ago
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Sanders gets to one million donors
“With 1 million contributors, this is the only Democratic campaign that has more supporters than Donald Trump,” said campaign manager Faiz Shakir
3H ago
David Ortiz thanks fans in first tweet since shooting
The Boston Red Sox legend was shot in the back on June 9 in the Dominican Republic
3H ago
Administration reinstates deportation protections for sick immigrants
After a public uproar, the administration said it was reinstating a temporary reprieve from deportation offered to immigrants with life-threatening medical conditions
3H ago
North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds since 1970
The shocking loss could be a sign of an ecological crisis, scientists said Thursday
3H ago
What to know about the mysterious Trump whistleblower complaint
Democrats on Capitol Hill are frustrated they can’t get their hands on a whistleblower complaint involving the president
4H ago
Chemicals in tap water could cause 100,000 cancer cases in U.S.
Consumers should invest in water filters, a research group said, citing 22 contaminants found in U.S. water systems
4H ago
Man pleads guilty to deadly shooting at North Carolina university
The 22-year-old killed two students and injured four others in the school shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in April
4H ago