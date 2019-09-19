Vaping & e-cigarettes

By
CBS News
-
0

Radar picks up huge swarm of dragonflies in parts of southeast U.S.

The National Weather Service radar showed the large blob extending from Virginia to North Carolina

- Advertisement -

1H ago

cbsn-fusion-new-york-health-officials-vote-ban-flavored-e-cigs-vaping-today-2019-09-17-thumbnail-348322-640x360.jpg

Another vaping-related death reported; illnesses top 500 nationwide

The Food and Drug Administration revealed that its criminal investigations unit started tracking leads early on

updated 59M ago

NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Nike drops Antonio Brown after rape allegations

“Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” a spokesperson from the company told CBS Boston

2H ago

cen-barnett-headline-mtrl-rem5-091919-frame-3738.jpg

Brothers with their own candle company give back

Collin, Ryan and Austin Gill decided to start a candle company in order to make some pocket money. But they’ve decided to give back

2H ago

williams-headlines-material-rem32-frame-3341.jpg

CBS News goes inside Syrian refugee camp filled with ISIS supporters

CBS News spoke to women inside the camp who said they came to the camp to live under Islamic law

2H ago

Tropical Storm Imelda Brings Heavy Flooding To Houston Area

More than 1,000 rescued after Imelda hits Texas with flooding

Winnie, Texas, was one of the hardest-hit areas during Hurricane Harvey

2H ago

Amazon Co-founds The Climate Pledge

Amazon promises to use only renewable energy in 10 years

Company has been under pressure from employees to get off fossil fuels and cut ties with extraction companies

3H ago

Youth Climate Activists Protest Outside United Nations

Which businesses are closing for Friday’s climate strike?

Lush, Patagonia and Ben & Jerry’s are closing locations, while others are shutting offices or offering paid time off

3H ago

trail-markers-newsletter-620x254-v2.jpg

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Sanders gets to one million donors

“With 1 million contributors, this is the only Democratic campaign that has more supporters than Donald Trump,” said campaign manager Faiz Shakir

3H ago

David Ortiz

David Ortiz thanks fans in first tweet since shooting

The Boston Red Sox legend was shot in the back on June 9 in the Dominican Republic

3H ago

a34-barnett-ice-kids-0829en-frame-403.jpg

Administration reinstates deportation protections for sick immigrants

After a public uproar, the administration said it was reinstating a temporary reprieve from deportation offered to immigrants with life-threatening medical conditions

3H ago

Meadowlark squawking while standing on a pole

North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds since 1970

The shocking loss could be a sign of an ecological crisis, scientists said Thursday

3H ago

APTOPIX Congress Intelligence Whistleblower

What to know about the mysterious Trump whistleblower complaint

Democrats on Capitol Hill are frustrated they can’t get their hands on a whistleblower complaint involving the president

4H ago

image6073528x.jpg

Chemicals in tap water could cause 100,000 cancer cases in U.S.

Consumers should invest in water filters, a research group said, citing 22 contaminants found in U.S. water systems

4H ago

uncc-active-shooter-2019-04-30.jpg

Man pleads guilty to deadly shooting at North Carolina university

The 22-year-old killed two students and injured four others in the school shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in April

4H ago

Report a Typo
SHARE