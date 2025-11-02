Vardaman hosts Sweet Potato Festival for its’ 52nd year

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Vardaman is showcasing its claim to fame as the Sweet Potato Capital of the World with the annual Sweet Potato Festival.

The week-long event brings the community together and welcomes visitors from all over.

The 52nd annual Sweet Potato Festival showcases Vardaman’s biggest crop and its hospitality.

There were tons of vendors, live music, and plenty of opportunities to try sweet potatoes in many different forms

Attendees said it is more than a festival; it is time to bring everyone together.

“Vardaman people just have a whole warm feeling about each other all the time,” Peggy Buchanan said. “Everybody is just so loving and so kind.”

“I think it is really important,” Sheila Buchanan said. “Sweet Potatoes are a good addition to Vardaman. It is either from the food, or all kinds of arts and crafts are great. So therefore come see us!”

There was something for everyone in the family, including a 5K Run, a tractor show, a car show, and a kids’ Fun Run.

And vendors said it’s a great way to showcase their businesses.

“I stand on the back of my trailer,” Verance Cobin said “So, I end up speaking to a lot of people. A lot of people stop actually to come up to the trailer and speak. There are very nice people, and this is something that I love to do.”

The festival took place on Main Street in Vardaman.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter