Various artists ‘Rock Out’ for a good cause in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Various artists were rocking out for a good cause in Aberdeen.

Loves Truck Stop and The VFW Post 4490 hosted a “Rock Out” for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Saturday.

12 different acts, varying from solo artists to bands, played to help raise money for the organization.

Attendees were also able to enjoy raffles, a pool tournament, and delicious food.

Some people who were at the event say this is one way to bring the community together to raise funds for an organization that continues to help children in need.

