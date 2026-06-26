Venezuela earthquake death toll soars past 900 as rescuers race to find survivors

La Guaira, Venezuela (CBS NEWS) – According to CBS, the confirmed death toll from two powerful earthquakes that hit Venezuela on Wednesday night rose sharply on Friday, climbing to at least 920 dead, along with more than 3,300 injured. The latest figures were announced by Jorge Rodríguez, the president of the country’s National Assembly.

Rescue teams were racing to find more survivors amid more than 200 aftershocks, and neighbors helped each other dig through rubble to search for loved ones in cities and towns across northern Venezuela in the wake of the powerful back-to-back quakes.

Venezuela’s health minister told state media late Thursday that thousands of people had been reported missing.

The 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck Wednesday evening were among the strongest in Venezuela in more than a century and were felt throughout the region.

The injured were pulled out, covered in dust and blood, among them children and animals. Venezuelan state TV showed dramatic images of rescues, including a woman who was trapped under a cement slab with only a bare foot poking out before rescuers slid her out alive. But few government search teams were initially seen outside Caracas.

The coastal region of La Guaira, north of the capital Caracas, suffered some of the heaviest damage and casualties. The country’s main airport is there and was closed due to damage, complicating aid efforts.

Many were stunned Thursday morning as they saw buildings reduced to skeletons, furniture hanging out of windows, and helicopters circling overhead. Buildings were flattened, and streets cracked open.

Families posted missing-person flyers with photos of loved ones while others shared handwritten lists of names as they searched. Venezuelans abroad struggled to make contact with relatives due to interrupted phone service in the country.

In downtown Caracas, hundreds spent the night huddled in parks, parking lots and other open spaces.

Mother of three Dayana Delgado asked where the heavy machinery was that government officials had promised and said residents were the ones digging through crumpled buildings.

“I want to know where my child is, if he’s trapped or in a shelter,” she said of her missing 8-year-old son.

One mother sobbed and collapsed in grief as the bodies of her 3- and 10-year-old children were wrapped in blankets and carried away. Others screamed the names of the missing. Some stood in silent shock.

Venezuelan authorities said they were diverting rescue teams from other parts of the country to La Guaira, which is no stranger to natural disasters: A 1999 mudslide killed thousands and is considered one of the country’s worst natural disasters.

In La Guaira, Cristian Carreño stared at his charred apartment building tilting precariously to one side.

“I lost everything,” he said. “There are people still inside, I imagine, that couldn’t get out. It’s incredibly devastating.”

Retired schoolteacher Juan Alberto Mendaño climbed through wreckage in La Guaira and past a dead body when he spotted a woman who was trapped and signaling with her hand for help.

“May God rescue her as quickly as possible,” Mendaño said. “When we heard the scream, there was nothing we could do.”

Media reports have shared notable moments of hope among the destruction, including a young man brought out on a stretcher in the San Bernardino district of Caracas to the applause of onlookers as his tearful mother said, “Leandro, I love you.”

Venezuelan public television broadcast video of a girl covered in dust and wrapping herself in a dark sweatshirt as she emerged from rubble with the help of rescuers. Caracas metropolitan rescue team head José Luis Núñez said she was found in a 10-story building in La Guaira that collapsed and flattened “like a pancake.”

“We want to highlight this girl’s strength, determination and will to live,” Núñez said.

“We’re still trying to pull through”

CBS News’ Cristian Benavides spoke Thursday with Gabriella Suarez, a 24-year-old online gamer who was streaming live from her home in Caracas when the quakes struck on Wednesday evening. Her camera captured her shock as the whole room started shaking.

“It started getting harder and harder,” she recalled. “I could feel like, I could feel the ground moving.”

She said her communities — both online and in person — were rallying to try to support rescue efforts on the ground in Venezuela, where millions of people were already facing economic instability and lacked consistent access to resources like power and clean water before the earthquakes.

“We’ve been through every single thing I can imagine, and we’re still trying to pull through,” she said. “Obviously, what we feel is that we need help, and this is definitely a call for help.”

The natural disaster is the latest challenge for Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, the former vice president who took office in January after the capture and removal from power of then-President Nicolás Maduro by the United States. Venezuela has been facing economic disarray for more than a decade and many people reject the legitimacy of the political movement Rodríguez represents.

Rodríguez declared a state of emergency in an address to the nation late Wednesday. She said the government was creating a $200 million reconstruction fund for damaged hospitals and homes.

She appealed to businesses Thursday to make heavy construction equipment available for rescue operations.

“We hope to rescue as many living people as possible,” Rodríguez said.

While Venezuela sits near multiple fault lines, its position straddling the South American and Caribbean plates makes strong earthquakes much less common than in other parts of Latin America.

The U.S. Geological Survey said both earthquakes were centered near Moron on the Caribbean coast, about 105 miles west of Caracas.

The one-two punch of the quakes, combined with the shallow seismic movements, amplified the destruction, said Marcos Ferreira, a geophysicist and researcher at the Geological Survey of Brazil.

“It is as if I am screaming and then someone starts screaming, too. That amplifies the vibration and adds to the potential hazard,” Ferreira said.

Shortly after United Nations officials in Venezuela called on the government to lift social media restrictions so people can get potentially life-saving information, Venezuelans in the country were able to access X. The site had been blocked by Maduro since August 2024 in an attempt to suppress the exchange of information among those who rejected his claim of victory in the July presidential election.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who spoke to Rodríguez following the quake, said the United States was immediately deploying assistance.

“We have a whole-of-government response. It’ll be big; it’ll be fast; and it’ll be effective,” Rubio said, while acknowledging the closure of Venezuela’s main airport near Caracas created logistical challenges. He said the U.S. aid efforts would be led by the Pentagon, as the Defense Department has the ability to access cut off areas.

Venezuelan public television showed the arrival of rescue workers and aid from Chile at a military base in Aragua state early Friday, while a team of 80 specialists and eight search dogs from Switzerland also arrived with aid supplies. Turkey announced two flights will leave Istanbul on Friday with military, medical and rescue personnel and a pair of search dogs. Leaders from Qatar, Brazil, Spain, Portugal and Canada also vowed to send assistance.

Rescue teams from El Salvador and the Dominican Republic arrived in Venezuela on Thursday, along with rescuers and material aid from Mexico.

“No country is prepared to provide the response that’s needed. That’s what neighboring countries are there for,” Dominican Air Force Major Carlos Olivares said.

The Venezuelan diaspora also was helping. In Ecuador, Félix Rodríguez said his store was receiving donations from his fellow Venezuelans as well as Ecuadorians.

“My business is always ready for whatever Venezuela needs,” he said.

Gabby Graham said she regularly sends money from Spokane, Washington, to Venezuela using a peer-to-peer payment to a local business that gives cash to her family. But since the earthquakes they can’t locate the business owner and she is unable to share funds for food, water, medication and toiletries.

“I think it hasn’t been easy for them for years. Just now it’s just even worse because it’s about finding these things,” Graham said.

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