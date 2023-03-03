Verdict and Sentence in Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Guilty on all charges… that’s the verdict from a Lowndes County jury.

Just before 5 PM Friday , the Jury in the Kenny Armistad murder trial delivered its decision.

Armistad was charged with murder, felon in possession of a weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting death of Frank Edwards.

Edwards was shot in front of a home on 12th Avenue South in December 2020.

Judge Jay Howard sentenced Armistad to Life plus 50 years.