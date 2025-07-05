Columbus hosts ‘Fireworks on the Water’ for Independence Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some people chose to hit the road and travel to spend the Fourth of July Holiday with families, and others decided to go to a public fireworks show.

Hundreds of people flooded the Stennis Lock and Dam for a fireworks show and other fun activities.

The Fireworks on the Water in Columbus attracted hundreds of people, and it also included space jumps, face painting, and other games for children.

It also offered a variety of food and live entertainment.

Joe Rupert, who attended the fireworks show, says, This was a great way to spend the holiday with family and friends.

“You know, we shouldn’t have to wait until a holiday to get out and do things. There are a lot of people who got their kids out and people’s enjoying music, just enjoying a good day. It is not raining and it’s kind of warm, but we can deal with the hot weather,” Rupert said. “We need this more often, instead of waiting until the holidays. Get the kids out and let them do something they like to do. I love dealing with kids as far as baseball, basketball, and football down in Noxubee County, so you know this is something I enjoy doing.”

Fireworks on the Water has been an annual fireworks show in Columbus for many years.