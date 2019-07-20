Vernon Al. stores are encouraging people to shop local.

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI)- Local businesses owners are reminding people to shop small during tax-free weekend.

Sam Durham owner of Durham’S Pharmacy is grateful that people did not leave town and shop somewhere else.

“We need local people to shop here. All merchants do it’s really nice for people who support our business to get out and come out on tax-free weekend,” said Durham.

Other businesses are seeing the impact of the locals shopping close to home.

GiGi Sudduth, a cashier at That Little Store Somewhere, says they could see the impact right away.

“Well today, this morning it was been very very good, and we appreciate everyone shopping local, here at That Little Store Somewhere it’s been very good,” said Sudduth.

Sudduth also says the store has many items that are tax-free

“What is good about tax-free here at That Little Store Somewhere is not only the clothes it’s everything. The metal, if you need a flower, just everything on this side is tax-free,” said Sudduth.

Durham says that they have a surplus of items that are tax-free as well.

“We have backpacks, clothing, clothing for kids, as well as for adults, and several other things that we could use for the tax-free weekend,” said Durham.

Mississippians will be able to join in on the benefits and savings Next Weekend.

Tax-free savings in Alabama are available through Sunday at midnight.