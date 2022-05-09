Verona water customers: Bills are still due

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Verona is reminding water customers that even if you haven’t received your latest bill, it’s still time to pay.

Water bills were mailed out on April 26th, but many of those have been lost in the mail.

However, that’s not a “pass”. All of the regular due dates apply.

The bills are still due on the 10th to avoid the 10% late fee.

And customers who have not paid by the 22nd will have their service disconnected and face a $45.00 late fee on top of the overdue amount.

Customers with further questions can call Verona City Hall: 662-566-2211