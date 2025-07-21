Very Hot Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot conditions persist as we head into the beginning of the week. High temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-90’s over the next several days with isolated chances of rain.

TODAY: A heat advisory is in effect until 8pm tonight for all of Northeast MS. Heat index values this afternoon will reach 105+ degrees, so make sure to apply sunscreen when outside and take plenty of breaks indoors. If your taking the kids to school this morning, make sure they have plenty of water and are prepared for a hot afternoon. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, with only a small chance of rain this afternoon for some areas.

TONIGHT: A nice night tonight with overnight lows in the mid-70’s. We will remain clear of rain but much of our area will be cloudy.

TOMORROW: Tuesday will look pretty similar to today with an afternoon high temperature of 97 and very high heat index values. Rain chances slightly increase to 30%, but not everyone will see rain.

– Scott Brown