Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4272 host honorary ceremony

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 4272 hosted a veterans ceremony in Columbus.

The ceremony opened with a prayer and then members of the VFW spoke.

They also played “Taps” as a final honor to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

This is not the only day that they take time to honor the fallen.

Members of the group have worked to put flags in several cemeteries in Columbus.

“This year we’ve put out about 600 flags and it’s all on Veteran’s graves. That’s our way of honoring them, those that have departed. We do that

twice a year on Veterans Day and Memorial Day. It’s no cost to the families,” said Phillip Lovell, Commander of VFW Post 4272.

The VFW host several events throughout the year to honor and serve veterans.

