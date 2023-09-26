Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5573 raises flag to honor military members

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A flag was raised at a Starkville veterans post to honor military veterans and service members who are still active in our United States.

The flag was first flown in Kuwait and sent back to the Starkville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5573

Bob Cunningham is a military veteran and commander of VFW Post 5573.

He said the raising of the flag honors service members who have given their time and their lives to the country.

“It means so much to us in this way that somebody would think about us. It’s also an honor for all the people that served. In Kuwait, there were so many of them that were killed. And so many people and so many guys that served there and then they went on to Iraq and others. So this is in commemoration of all service people,” said Cunningham.

The flag was sent to the Starkville post by its active serving member and Chaplin.

