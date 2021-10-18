Veterans receive day of free dental care at McComb office

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi dentist’s office has provided more than $4,500 in free cleanings, teeth whitening and other care to veterans and first responders, to express gratitude for their service. The Enterprise-Journal reports that Dr. Stephanie Ricks and her staff donated their time and services Thursday in McComb. A veteran, David Knox, says he appreciates the dental work he received. The care was part of Freedom Day USA, which encourages businesses to offer free goods and services to veterans. Ricks says one patient received two fillings, and that service was worth more than $400.