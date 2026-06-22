VFW Post 4490 hosts Blue Bluff River Run

ABERDEEN, Miss (WcBI) – On your mark. Get set. Go!

Community members put on their tennis shoes for the inaugural Blue Bluff River Run in Aberdeen.

The event allowed walkers and runners to hit the pavement for a 5K while the rain held off.

VFW Post 4490 held the event as a way to raise funds that directly support their mission.

The organization looks to give back through various charity programs, assist veteran initiatives, and also raise scholarships for local students.

After the last racer stepped across the finish line, participants had the chance to win door prizes from various local businesses in the area.

A jumper and food off the grill were also on site.