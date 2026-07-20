Retired law enforcement officer now a full-time artist in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A retired law enforcement officer is now a full-time artist.
DC Native and now West Point resident Diane Yeldell has decades of law enforcement under her belt, including contract work with the FBI and 20 years of service with the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department.
On Sunday, Yeldell had an open house at the Louise Campbell Art Museum for its new exhibit.
For the next few weeks, the museum will feature her work of fluid art paintings.
The painter says her art represents different seasons of her life, some often reflecting a journey from darkness to light.
In 2025, Yeldell also won 2nd place in the art competition for the Prairie Arts Festival.
Yeldell art will be showcased at the Louise Campbell Art Center until August 9.
For more information about her work and purchasing, you can visit the museum or call Diane Yeldell at 240-216-9128.