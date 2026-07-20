Retired law enforcement officer now a full-time artist in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A retired law enforcement officer is now a full-time artist.

DC Native and now West Point resident Diane Yeldell has decades of law enforcement under her belt, including contract work with the FBI and 20 years of service with the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sunday, Yeldell had an open house at the Louise Campbell Art Museum for its new exhibit.

For the next few weeks, the museum will feature her work of fluid art paintings.

The painter says her art represents different seasons of her life, some often reflecting a journey from darkness to light.

“Once I truly retired, as far as law enforcement, from everything that I have seen & witnessed, I decided to throw myself back in (to art) for therapeutic reasons, painting, and got into my fluid, art brushless type paintings. And I dove into it 100%… Through each painting, I express my inner feelings for where I was, what I’ve done, where I’ve lived … even from when I had the dark parts of my life,” said Yeldell.

In 2025, Yeldell also won 2nd place in the art competition for the Prairie Arts Festival.

Yeldell art will be showcased at the Louise Campbell Art Center until August 9.

For more information about her work and purchasing, you can visit the museum or call Diane Yeldell at 240-216-9128.

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