Victim of dog attack in Hamilton said she is lucky to be alive

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman in Hamilton was attacked by four dogs while walking down the road.

“I just knew. When people say that it was their time to go that’s exactly how I felt,” said Shelby Smith, the victim of the attack.

Shelby Smith said she is lucky to be alive after four dogs attacked her on Grubbs Springs Road in Hamilton.

Smith told WCBI she was walking down the road like she had done before when she noticed the dogs coming towards her.

“I just left the house, and I heard some dogs barking,” Smith said. “I saw them coming across his yard, so I immediately got on the other side of the road and I just kept walking.”

That’s when Smith said the pack continued to trail her before attacking.

“They finally just started circling me and that’s when it started,” Smith said. “They started jumping on me and pulled down my clothes and stuff ”

Eventually, neighbors saw the incident and jumped in to help. Smith said one neighbor tried to beat the dogs off with a piece of wood. Two other witnesses previously told WCBI that they shot a dummy round in the air. When things continued to escalate, a witness shot and killed one dog.

“I was scared,” Smith said. “I think that’s another reason that could have made them do it because they sensed that I was scared when they started circling me.”

Smith was taken to the hospital by ambulance where she underwent surgery for over an hour.

“They had to put stitches and staples in my arms and they had to do the same thing in my legs, both legs, and then both arms, and then I had some stitches in my face on both sides,” Smith said.

The victim said she has been around the dogs that attacked her before and never felt threatened.

“They say that everything happens for a reason and I don’t know what the reason was for this to happen to me,” Smith said. “The way I looked at it is if it didn’t happen to me it could have easily happened to the owner’s kids and all. They have kids that are around or younger than three and it could have happened to them if it wouldn’t have happened to me. ”

All four dogs involved in the attack are now dead. One dog was shot and killed at the scene and the other three were taken to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office and put down per a court order.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.