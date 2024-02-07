Victim’s knife wounds leads to Lowndes County woman’s arrest

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on suspicion of domestic violence-related assault Tuesday.

Macy Barnes is charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault.

Deputies arrived at Wolf Trail and found a victim with apparent knife wounds.

The victim was treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, Barnes’ track record includes being booked into the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center for domestic violence, no tag, no insurance, failure to appear, and burglary.