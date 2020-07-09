Video: Area Superintendents Discuss Plans For School Reopening

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Parents across the area are trying to decide whether they will allow their children to attend school in-person this fall amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Superintendents from three school districts joined WCBI’s Aundrea Self to talk about the upcoming school year: Brian Harvey from the Oxford School District, Dr. Eddie Peasant from the Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District, and Dr. Cherie Labat from the Columbus Municipal School District.
They talked about their district’s plans, your choices, and what schools leaders are doing to make sure students, teachers, and staff are safe.