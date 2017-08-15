VIDEO: Awaiting Completion of New Police Station

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Another deadline is here – and Starkville police officers still are waiting to move into the newly renovated police station.

It’s been one year since bids were approved for the remodel job.

But the grand opening has been pushed back again.

You will probably remember a few weeks ago the Board of Alderman made a motion to complete this project.

After meeting with the contractor, the board hoped for a the completion date roughly around the middle of August.

The main problem has been basement flooding, and last weeks’ consecutive days of rain did no favors for Starkville PD.

Starkville PD can almost see the finish line.

“It’s the final walk-through to get the details of what’s going on in the building, some little knocks and dings and that kind of thing that you always have that’s left over,” said Starkville Mayor, Lynn Spruill.

Several of Starkville’s leaders were given the opportunity to see inside.

They toured the first floor last week, and the second floor tour will be this week.

Their reaction only adds to the anticipation.

“It is a lovely building. It is one of those things that I think we’ll be so glad that we preserved and used, rather than knocking it down and building a parking lot, which is what a lot of people were interested in having happen,” said Spruill.

Basement flooding pushed the completion date back.

The solution is a sump pump.

It’s still on order, to be paid for and installed at the expense of the contractor.

“That’s why I took such a very fervent and stern position on this, because spending $5.4 million is not easy to collect that money, and I, as a public servant, want to ensure that I treat the taxpayers money just like I do. We are just wanting them to just take whatever time is necessary and proper to do an excellent job, and we just want them to get it right,” said Vice Mayor and Alderman of Ward 6, Roy A. Perkins.

According to sources, everything is moving according to schedule with the new time frame workers are working with.

A rough estimate for a grand opening is set in early September.