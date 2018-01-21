VIDEO: CAFB Celebrates The New Year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Air Force Base Commander Colonel Douglas Gosney hosted the base’s new year reception today.

The event is an annual tradition. The reception provides the opportunity for base personnel and distinguished members of the community to socialize.

Colonel Gosney also used the reception to thank the community for their continued support while sharing 20-17 accomplishments and goals for 20-18.

“I think it’s important they know,” said Gosney. “What it is we did last year and what they support and the accolades we receive and what we will accomplish this year.”

Last year, the Columbus Air Force Base produced 327 pilots.

This year they are on schedule to graduate more than 380 new pilots.