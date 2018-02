CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) — One of the top softball players in the Magnolia State is headed north after graduation.

Hope Harbin signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Itawamba Community College on Thursday.

Harbin was a force at the plate in her junior fast-pitch season, batting .561 to go along with 49 stolen bases in 50 attempts.

Hope helped lead the Lady Feds to the 4A North Half Final last year.