Governor signs bill enacting more protections for children online

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A piece of legislation brought on by the death of a Starkville teen will be law in Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1126, also known as the Walker Montgomery Protecting Children Online Act.

It passed both houses of the Legislature without opposition.

The law requires a minor to have parents’ permission to create a social media account.

It also puts several requirements on social media platforms.

It requires that social media platforms do not share a minor’s location.

They also may not display ads on a minor’s account that are inappropriate or of a sexual nature.

And they cannot sell a minor’s personal information.

The law will take effect July 1.

