3 teens charged after bomb threat at Lafayette County High School

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three teens were charged after a bomb threat at Lafayette County High School.

Deputies said the call came in on Wednesday.

The school was secured and the investigation started by tracing the phone call.

Several other calls were made to area schools.

The three juveniles were charged with making terroristic threats.

Their case is being handled in youth court.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X