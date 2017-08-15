Video: County Officials Investigating Allegations Of Animal Abuse By Solid Waste Crews

LEE COUNTY, MISS (WCBI) – The president of the Lee County Board of Supervisors confirms an investigation is underway into allegations that a worker on a solid waste truck mistreated or beat a dog along the trash route.

Late last week, a Lee County resident said, through social media posts, that a solid waste worker hit her dog as the truck made its rounds.

On Monday, Lee County Solid Waste director Terry McGlaun said he wanted to talk to all parties involved before making a statement.

Board of Supervisors President Phil Morgan tells WCBI News that he has spoken with McGlaun, and he also spoke with a county resident about the matter.

Morgan also plans to review the employee’s report about the alleged incident. He says the issue could result in a written policy regarding what solid waste employees can do to protect themselves from animals.

“We issue dog mace, out to road department employees to address dogs that may try and attack them during the workday and it’s made for dogs rather than humans, small aerosol can, maybe solid waste needs to look at something of this nature, if they have an issue with it,” Morgan said.

Morgan said it could take several days to complete the investigation. Lee County does not have a leash law for outdoor pets. Also, there has been no report filed with the sheriff’s office about the alleged incident.