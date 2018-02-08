Video: Hamilton’s Bailey Signs With Arkansas Baptist

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) — Hamilton’s Carl Bailey gets in on the National Signing Day action, Thursday.

Bailey signed the dotted line to continue his football career at Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock next season. Bailey had two other offers.

This past season, Bailey finished with 51 total tackles, 3 forced fumbles, and 4.5 sacks.

“It’s a dream come true to still play football at the next level,” Bailey said.

“[Arkansas Baptist] just had a lot of players come to me saying how fun it is up there. That really interested me in going there and playing for them.”