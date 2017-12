WATCH: Calhoun County and Chickasaw County faced off on the hardwood in Vardaman, Friday. The Houston Topper took home an impressive win over Bruce, and Calhoun City Lady Wildcats race to a big win over Houston.

SCORES:

(G) Bruce 40, Okolona 38

(B) Houston 75, Bruce 44

(G) Calhoun City 80, Houston 65

(B) Okolona 88, Calhoun City 33

(G) Houlka 45, Vardaman 38

(B) Houlka 84, Vardaman 47