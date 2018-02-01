Video: ICC Softball Head Coach Andy Kirk Hits 400 Win Milestone

Itawamba Community College vs Bevill State Community College
January 31, 2018 – Fulton, MS
Game One:
BSCC 000 000 0 – 0 2 2
ICC 203 000 X – 5 5 0
WP: Olivia Burns (1-0) LP: Ragan Yarbrough (0-1)
2B: (ICC) Bailie Springfield, Meg Sullivan
Records: ICC 1-0, BSCC 0-1
Game Two:
BSCC 000 00 – 0 5 1
ICC 430 1X – 8 9 0
WP: Bailie Springfield (1-0) LP: Macy Wilks (0-2)
Multiple hits: (ICC) Sam Conley, Meg Sullivan. (BS) Shelby Morgan.
2B: (ICC) Conley, Sullivan. (BS) Shelby Hicks.
Records: ICC 2-0, BSCC 0-2
Next: ICC will host Jackson State Community College (TN) Saturday February 3 for a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.
**ICC head coach Andy Kirk notched career victory number 400 in the Lady Indians’ game 2 win over Bevill State.