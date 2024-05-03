Brandon Presley commits $50K to start Save Our State PAC

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Former Mississippi Public Service Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley is creating a political action committee.

Presley posted on social media Friday morning saying he is committing $50,000 to start the Save Our State PAC.

He said it’s time for Mississippians to get involved and push for certain issues.

The Nettleton Democrat said he wants increased healthcare access, full Medicaid expansion, and eliminating the grocery tax.

Presley made the post after lawmakers failed to make a deal to expand Medicaid in the state.

He plans to make the first donation on Monday.

