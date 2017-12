FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) — Itawamba AHS two-way football star Jamal Shumpert signs to join ICC football, Monday.

Shumpert scored eight touchdowns on the ground as fullback, and racked up 156 tackles in 2017, while leading the Indians to its first double digit win season since 2012.

In 45 career games at Itawamba AHS, Shumpert compiled 478 tackles, nine sacks, and six interceptions.