VIDEO: Late Evening Shooting Sends A Lee County Man To The Hospital

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lee County investigators are trying to piece together what led to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened in Shannon late Tuesday evening.

The victim tried driving himself to the hospital but then stopped on Highway 245.

According to Sheriff Jim Johnson, the victim flagged down a vehicle to get a ride to the hospital.

The driver of that vehicle turned out to be an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy.

The deputy drove the victim to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

That victim was undergoing surgery at last report.

Investigators are now looking for a white Crown Victoria.

The victim’s vehicle was towed from the scene and taken to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

Johnson said it showed signs of gunshot damage.

The sheriff said the victim and two other people were in the road talking before the shooting took place.

If anyone has any information on this incident you’re asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office