VIDEO: MC Miller to Retire After 2018 Season; Head Coach in Waiting Named at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — One of the greatest coaches in the state of Mississippi will hang up his toothpick after the 2018 football season.

M.C. Miller and Louisville High School announced on Friday that the 2018 high school football season will be Miller’s last as head coach of the Wildcats.

Miller has spent over 40 years coaching high school football in Mississippi, 38 years as head coach at Noxubee County and Louisville High Schools. He’s amassed a 266-110 record in those 38 years and has won two state championships in 2008 with the Tigers and in 2013 with the Wildcats.

“It means a lot to me to be here,” Miller said of coaching in his hometown of Louisville. “We’ve been winning every year and you have ups and downs. We want to try to end with a good staff and a good season for this year.”

“The Toothpick” as he’s known as in the area, Miller is a Winston County native and graduated from the old Camille Street High School in Louisville in 1967. He would later play collegiately in Texas and at Alcorn State.

Along with Miller’s retirement, Louisville High School also announced the hiring of Randal Montgomery as offensive coordinator and head coach in waiting for the Wildcats. Montgomery recently spent the last four seasons as head coach at Columbus High. Montgomery takes over for Bryant Thomas, who left Louisville to be the new head coach at Leake Central.

“The history of this program says it all,” Montgomery said. “I had a couple routes I could’ve taken but to continue to compete for championships there’s no better place. To be able to come to a place like this where they really love football is an honor.”

Louisville is expected to have one of their best teams since the 2013 state championship team with the return of blue chip prospect Charles Moore on the defensive line, quarterback Deonte Yarbrough, running back Kevon Jackson and a defense led by Ashanti Cistrunk + Derius Hopkins.