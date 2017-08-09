VIDEO: Police Use Hashtag to Raise Awareness of “Door Pullers”

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville Police Department is joining in on a hashtag to raise awareness about house and car security.

#9pmRoutine is about reminding home and car owners to double check that they’ve locked their homes and cars.

SPD Corporal, Brandon Lovelady, says that over 75 percent of reported breaking last year were because of unsecured residences and cars.

The department has seen firsthand how suspects just pull on door handles to look for unsecured vehicles.

Lovelady says the department got the idea from other agencies.

“Other law enforcement agencies had already been doing this, and it’s just something that we picked up , even as close as Northport, Alabama have been doing it also. It’s just another way law enforcement, a fun witty way for law enforcement to bring awareness to remember to secure your home and car,” says Lovelady.

The suspect seen in this video is still at large in Starkville.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Starkville PD.