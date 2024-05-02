Video: Pro-Palestinian protest faces counter-protest at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A pro-Palestinian protest was held on the Ole Miss campus with a raucous counter-protest.

More than two dozen protesters filled a cordoned-off area with signs of “Free Palestine” and yelled chants.

Well over a hundred counter-protesters surrounded the area. They chanted “USA” and waved American flags.

Ole Miss journalism students shot videos of both sides.

Professor Iveta Imre said most in the crowd were students during the 45-minute protest, which was ended by Ole Miss police.

She described some of the counter-protesters as mostly male, aggressive, and shouting profanities.

Some plastic bottles were also thrown from the crowd.

However, there were no significant physical clashes but the exchanges became tense at times.

A group called “UM for Palestine” posted on Instagram it wants the university to sever ties with Israel and make a public statement against the ongoing war in Gaza.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X