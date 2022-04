Video released of possible tornado going by MDOT office

NEWTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Attached is the video of a possible tornado. It was caught on tape by a security camera at the District 5 MDOT office in Newton.

No one was injured.

And, as soon as the storm passed, MDOT workers from this office were on the road clearing debris on US Highway 80. The highway was closed for several hours

between Interstate 20 and State Route 15 in Newton County. That road has now been cleared.