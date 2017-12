WATCH: WCBI Sports Director Robby Donoho joins Mississippi State as they prepare for the Louisville Cardinals in the Taxslayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Bulldogs will face the tall task of defending 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and an explosive Cardinals offense.

Hear more from interim defensive coordinator Ron English, sophomore defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, and freshman linebacker Willie Gay in the link above!