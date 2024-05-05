WPPD needs help locating ATV purchased with fraudulent means

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department needs the communities help in locating an ATV that was purchased through fraudulent means.

On May 3, officers responded to Adventure ATV.

After speaking to the owner, they learned a black 2024 Can-Am model 6LRA was purchased fraudulently.

If anyone knows of the whereabouts of this ATV, contact the West Point Police Department at (662)494-1244.

The men in the pictures are not considered suspects in the investigation.

