Video: Teachers And Students Say ‘Farewell’

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Some local fifth graders are bidding farewell to their teachers.

The administration and staff at Overstreet Elementary School in Starkville hosted an Aloha Parade Friday to mark the official last day of school for students.

- Advertisement -

Teachers decorated Hawaiian-themed signs and cheered and waved as parents and students drove by.

Like many across the state, these students have not been on campus or seen their teachers since they left for spring break in March.

The students will move on next year to the district’s newly-built Partnership School on the Mississippi State campus.