Video: Tupelo Congregations “COME” Together for Christmas Day of Service

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – For nearly three decades members of several Tupelo churches have been giving up part of their Christmas Day to deliver lunch to others.

The coalition known as Christians On The Move To Evangelize, or COME, continued the mission Monday.

Volunteers fanned out across North Mississippi taking meals to area jails to serve both inmates and staff.  They also stopped at nursing homes, hospital waiting rooms along with some people who are home bound.

Organizers estimate approximately 500 meals were delivered.

