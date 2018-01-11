Video: Urriah Shephard Thrives In Leadership Role At Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Urriah Shephard continues his dominance in the classroom and in athletics at Houston High School.

Urriah Shephard has been force on the football field, the basketball court, and the baseball diamond for opponents.

The senior says graduation will be bittersweet, after being a standout Houston Hilltopper for four years.

“The coaching staff we have is unbelievable,” said Student Athlete Urriah Shephard. “From football, baseball, basketball, and all, it’s like a family. It’s just been one to remember. We’ve had our ups and downs, but you know through it all it’s been one of the best that I’ll probably never ever forget.”

Playing multiple sports can be a challenge, but Urriah handles it with ease. It’s that leadership his coaches and teammates see each time Urriah puts on a uniform.

“He’s just a born leader,” said head coach Chris Pettit. “The kid has got really good leadership skills. He’s one of those kids, and I’ve been fortunate enough to coach a couple of kids like him. He’s probably a better athlete than some of the others, but doesn’t matter who it is, he treats them all the same.”

“It’s his character,” said teammate Zykeil Virges. “He’s the same every time you meet him no matter what he’s going through. He’s always going to be the happy Urriah and have a smile on his face.”

Urriah plans to major in Exercise Science or Radiology. This means he will need to carry his current 3.2 G.P.A to his college team, and his mom has a lot to do with that decision.

“That’s the number one rule in the house,” Shephard said. “I’m not the only athlete in the house. It’s like three of us. First rule, keep God first. Second, grades, and then ball will handle itself. I give all that credit to my mom.”

After high school, Urriah hopes his classmates will remember his determination to play.

“Everything I try to do I try to do at perfection,” Shephard said. “I want to go down as one of the most exciting, passionate players that you can ever find, and that loves his teammates, and always gives you a hundred percent.”

Urriah and his basketball team return to action on Friday at Caledonia.